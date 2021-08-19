  • Just Flight Previews A300 For Prepar3D

    Just Flight Previews A300 For Prepar3D

    Here's something of a surprise, a nice surprise hopefully, for those of you who have patiently been waiting for news about the A300 for P3D.

    In recent months the A300B4 for P3D has been undergoing extensive testing and receiving upgrades to ensure the best possible classic Airbus experience in Prepar3D v4/5. Here are some screen shots showing one of our recent test flights in a PanAm aircraft from KLAX, taking you from pre-flight walkaround to the cold-and-dark cockpit setup, pushback, taxi and take-off. More previews and videos are coming soon!

