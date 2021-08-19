Taburet - USA Northeast Roads For MSFS 2020

The function of this scenery is to modified the roads with new asphalt textures and clear misplaced trees on motorways. This scenery consist of repaving of motorways; primary; secondary; trunk roads. Exclusion of trees on motorways roads and residential roads. The newly paved roads after installation of this add-on are visible on cockpit mapping instruments and default VFR map. It has been made with MSFS smooth running in mind but will still provide valid VFR informations while you fly. Vast coverage of all northeast of United States.

Coverage: Northeast USA.

Residentials roads function is to exclude trees only.

If you like further sim performance just change the northeast_residential_exclude.bgl to northeast_residential_exclude.XXX; but trees will be visible again on residentials roads others scenery functions are not affected.

Purchase Taburet – USA Northeast Roads For MSFS 2020