MSFS August 19th, 2021 Development Update

In order to ensure that World Update 6 reaches a very high level of quality, we have decided to move back the release date to September 7th. We are very excited about this update as it features many enhancements to the region, including new aerials and elevation maps, new photogrammetry cities, 4 hand-crafted airports, nearly 100 POIs and new discovery flights, landing challenges, and bush trips. It's a ton of content and we want to make sure that it will be great. In the meantime, here are some highlights from the World Update 6 release notes:

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed across the title

Navigation

Fixed ATC radar altitude so the ATC no longer asks you to change your altitude when it is not applicable -The VFR Map now displays information for latitudes beyond 75 degrees -New AIRAC cycle 2108 is now available

Activity

Fixed crash in autosave in bushtrip missions when the user has a non-ASCII name

Planes

SR22 performance and fuel consumption has been modified to better match POH -Gyro Drift is now correctly set when Aircraft Systems assistance preset is set to Easy / Medium / Hard

World

"Offscreen terrain pre caching" graphics settings has been added (Low, Medium, High and Ultra). If set to Ultra, all the offscreen terrain will be cached at full quality which will reduce FPS drops and LOD popping when panning the camera but may impact overall performance -Maximum photogrammetry draw distance has been further increased. As a result, photogrammetry of downtown building areas will be visible from farther away -Cities at night are now more visible on the World map

VR

The title no longer crashes when quitting the sim in VR -Various tutorial fixes: briefs and debriefs are properly displayed, players can complete all the objectives in VR now

SDK

Fixed group displaying issue in the scenery editor -Projected Mesh not rendered when moving camera or adding new one in the Scenery editor (we force the loading of LOD 0) -Improved some text rendering for XML gauges -Plane debug screens now correctly calculate and display GPH/gallon per hour fuel consumptions (DebugAircraftEngines & DebugAircraftTracking)

Full release notes will be released with the update on September 7th.

