  • Aeroplane Heaven Preview Images Of DC-3 MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-20-2021 09:40 AM  
    0 Comments

    She's getting closer.

    We are reaching the final stages of coding in the cockpit, waiting for more surprises from MSFS. In the meantime, a few WIP shots from the sim.

    The Douglas DC-3 is a propeller-driven airliner which had a lasting effect on the airline industry in the 1930s/1940s and World War II. It was developed as a larger, improved 14-bed sleeper version of the Douglas DC-2.

    The DC-3 had many exceptional qualities compared to previous aircraft. It was fast, had a good range, was more reliable, and carried passengers in greater comfort. Before the war, it pioneered many air travel routes. It was able to cross the continental US from New York to Los Angeles in 18 hours and with only 3 stops.

    Civil DC-3 production ended in 1942 at 607 aircraft. Military versions, including the C-47 Skytrain (the Dakota in British RAF service), and Soviet- and Japanese-built versions, brought total production to over 16,000. Many continue to see service in a variety of niche roles, with around 2,000 DC-3s and military derivatives still estimated to be flying in 2013.

    Source

