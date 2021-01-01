VSKYLABS Posts More Details on F-4E Project XP

The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': F-4E Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (Work In Progress). Development News!

As noted, the project covers practically all of the F-4 aircraft-systems, including normal and emergency operation modes.

Later versions of the F-4E included Leading Edge slats system which was integrated into the Slats-Flaps system. The flaps and slats worked simultaneously during takeoff and landing, while the automatic slats system provided (automatic) operation of the slats during inflight maneuvering, improving maneuverability. The F-4E slats system included two leading-edge slat sections for each wing (outer and inner).

In normal inflight operations, the slats operated (automatically) as a function of Angle Of Attack. Above 11.5 units, the slat were extended until AOA was reduced back below 10.5 units. Other modes of operation allowed manual extension of the slats, under certain airspeed conditions, and emergency extension as well.

The Flaps-Slats system is being simulated to its full extent in the VSKYLABS F-4E.

Another system worth mentioning at this stage is the Anti-Skid braking system that detects skid initiation in the main landing wheels and automatically releases brake pressure as a function of skid severity. In the F-4, upon touchdown, the pilot is "standing on the brakes" while the system provides shorter landing rolls (with the addition of a braking chute deployment). The F-4 is a heavy aircraft. When landing with inoperative Anti-Skid system, excessive braking will most probably lead to blowing up the tires....(this is of course being simulated as well...).

Stay tuned for more exciting development news, that will cover all systems on board, bit by bit...

Source

VSKYLABS Announces F-4 Phantom II For X-Plane

VSKYLABS Bringing Lifting Body To X-Plane