DC Designs F-14 A/B Tomcat Released

    F-14 A/B Tomcat Cleared For Launch!

    DC Designs' new F-14 A/B Tomcat package for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now on sale, bringing you highly detailed and VR-ready A and B models in a total of seven paint schemes, with front and rear cockpit positions, authentic cockpit night lighting, custom sound sets for both variants and custom-coded manoeuvring flaps, slats and intake ramps.

    Among the other features are F-14 Tomcat systems which include Direct Lift Control, CADC and basic ACLS, Head-Up Display, reflective glass, icing and rain effects, numerous accurate animations and user-controlled ordnance via the Payload Manager.

    These aircraft have been coded with MSFS native 'Model Behaviors' animations and are built to MSFS operational specifications to prevent issues with future simulator upgrades.

    Note: DC Designs' F-14 Tomcat is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today's most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the DC Designs F-14 Tomcat is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.

