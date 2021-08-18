Update From OBD on Wings Over The Reich

Here is a brief update from the OBD (Old Brown Dog) team regarding their excellent World War 2 combat flight simulator, "Wings Over The Reich":

OBD: Latest Development News 18th August 2021

After the resounding success of 'Wings Over Flanders Fields Between Heaven & Hell II', we are now turning our attention to 'Wings Over The Reich'. We aim to bring to WOTR all the new features that have made BH&H II a critically acclaimed success. The brilliant revised scenery, new high-resolution maps, animations to bring more immersion to the feeling of flight, and in the cockpit, plus other features to be announced soon.

Source