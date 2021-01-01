Review: Origami Studios Gatwick Airport MSFS

Review: Origami Studios Gatwick For MSFS 2020
By FilbertFlies
FilbertFlies presents a review of Gatwick Airport scenery by Origami Studios for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is based on a pre-release version of the scenery. The video also offers a comparison with MKVY's freeware version of the airport.
About Origami Studios Gatwick Airport
Following the critically acclaimed version for X-Plane, Origami Studios, in collaboration with iniBuilds, is excited to announce a rendition of Gatwick Airport coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Gatwick is one of the most popular and busiest airports in the UK, and we were incredibly excited to bring a rendition into the ecosphere. This scenery package will be a significant upgrade from the X-Plane version, with certain areas of the terminals upgraded for more optimal UV/Texture mapping, more ground details, custom ortho, support for MSFS based features and more. Ground layouts will also be based on the 2020/2021 version, including new A380 pier and construction works around Pier 6.
With Summer in full swing, take command of busy holiday routes with short-commuter passenger hops. Gatwick also has ample opportunities for long-hauls, cargo, and even maintenance operations with the new Boeing hanger. We expect to see a lot of Orange at this airport!
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
Purchase Origami Studios Gatwick Airport for MSFS 2020