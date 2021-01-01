  • Review: Origami Studios Gatwick Airport MSFS

    Review: Origami Studios Gatwick For MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review of Gatwick Airport scenery by Origami Studios for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is based on a pre-release version of the scenery. The video also offers a comparison with MKVY's freeware version of the airport.

    About Origami Studios Gatwick Airport

    Following the critically acclaimed version for X-Plane, Origami Studios, in collaboration with iniBuilds, is excited to announce a rendition of Gatwick Airport coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Gatwick is one of the most popular and busiest airports in the UK, and we were incredibly excited to bring a rendition into the ecosphere. This scenery package will be a significant upgrade from the X-Plane version, with certain areas of the terminals upgraded for more optimal UV/Texture mapping, more ground details, custom ortho, support for MSFS based features and more. Ground layouts will also be based on the 2020/2021 version, including new A380 pier and construction works around Pier 6.

    With Summer in full swing, take command of busy holiday routes with short-commuter passenger hops. Gatwick also has ample opportunities for long-hauls, cargo, and even maintenance operations with the new Boeing hanger. We expect to see a lot of Orange at this airport!

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    Purchase Origami Studios Gatwick Airport for MSFS 2020

