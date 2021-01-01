Gaya Simulations Previews Munich Airport

Here are some WIP renders of Munich Airport by Gaya Simulations. There was no mention as to what sim it was for, but I assume it's MSFS. However, they also make sceneries for the other major platforms, so these images could be showing "shared" assets.

Munich Airport is the international airport of Munich, the capital of Bavaria. It is the second-busiest airport in Germany in terms of passenger traffic after Frankfurt Airport, and the ninth-busiest airport in Europe, handling 47.9 million passengers in 2019. The airport has two parallel runways and one concrete helipad. The two concrete runways (08R/26L and 26R/08L) are each 4,000 metres (13,120 ft) long and 60 metres (200 ft) wide.

