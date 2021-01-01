  • Gaya Simulations Previews Munich Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-18-2021 11:06 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Gaya Simulations Previews Munich Airport

    Here are some WIP renders of Munich Airport by Gaya Simulations. There was no mention as to what sim it was for, but I assume it's MSFS. However, they also make sceneries for the other major platforms, so these images could be showing "shared" assets.

    Gaya Simulations Previews Munich Airport

    Gaya Simulations Previews Munich Airport

    Source

    Munich Airport is the international airport of Munich, the capital of Bavaria. It is the second-busiest airport in Germany in terms of passenger traffic after Frankfurt Airport, and the ninth-busiest airport in Europe, handling 47.9 million passengers in 2019. The airport has two parallel runways and one concrete helipad. The two concrete runways (08R/26L and 26R/08L) are each 4,000 metres (13,120 ft) long and 60 metres (200 ft) wide.

    Here are some excellent freeware version of Munich Airport in our file library:

    Prepar3D Scenery--Munich International Airport: eddm_p3d_rwc.zip
    FSX Scenery--Munich International Airport: fsx_eddm_rs.zip
    FS2004 Scenery--Munich: mun04_11.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Aptosflier

    Once you've mastered landing in MSFS ...

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    ...here's another simulator challenge.

    Last Post By: Dwaffler Today, 11:05 AM Go to last post
    ac103010

    FSX SDK Installation

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi all. I think I may have a problem. I have FSX Gold with Acceleration. I never installed SDK but now I need to because it's apparently necessary...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 08:41 AM Go to last post
    chickster25

    Limit on addons?

    Thread Starter: chickster25

    Hi, is there a known limit for the number of addons that can be added to MSFS? Like there was a limit with FS9. I know it’s possible to only add...

    Last Post By: glossopj Today, 08:09 AM Go to last post
    ngs1022

    C - 17 for MSFS

    Thread Starter: ngs1022

    Anyone know of a C17 that will work for MSFS? Please share if you do!

    Last Post By: PAULCRAIG Today, 06:57 AM Go to last post