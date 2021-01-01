Stairport Sceneries Previews St. Mary's Airport

EGHE St. Mary Airfield for Microsoft Flight Simulator is in final stage of testing and getting optimized for Xbox.

St Mary's Airport or Isles of Scilly Airport is an airport located 1 nautical mile east of Hugh Town on St Mary's in the Isles of Scilly, to the south west of Cornwall, UK. It is the only airport serving the Isles of Scilly, handling all air traffic to and from the Islands.

Whilst we await the release of Stairport Sceneries Xbox rendition, why not check out Ray Taburet's version in the store:

Taburet - St Mary's - Isles of Scilly for MSFS - FlightSim.Com Store

Our very own Neil Birch reviewed it earlier this year and concluded with the following:

"Taburet's rendition of Saint Mary's Airport in the Scilly Islands is a welcomed addition to the Flight Simulator world. Not only does it offer simmers a chance to visit a truly lovely part of the UK, but it also does it at a price that doesn't hurt. There are areas which I would like to see some improvement on, namely the documentation and night lighting, but apart from that...it's hard to fault this delightful scenery."

Complete Review Here