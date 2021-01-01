Taburet - Railways/Roads Trees Mod – Italy

The function of this scenery is to modify the roads with new asphalt textures and clear misplaced trees on railways. All Italian railways lines have been cleared of invading trees and all major roads have been repaved. The following type of roads have been modified: motorways, primary, secondary, residentials. The newly added road pavement is also visible on VFR map to faclilitate VFR flight.

As this package has been keep light with the purpouse to keep MSFS performance high, nevertheless adding an additional element of realism to your flight.

Coverage: Italy.

Purchase Taburet - Railways/Roads Trees Mod - Italy