Tutorial Video: Learn To Fly Here #1

Learn To Fly Here #1 | Straight and Level | Climbs | Turns | Descent | Standard Rate Turns | MSFS By thecorporatepilotdad

Learn To Fly Here - Episode 1. This is the 1st video in a series of learning to fly where we will start from the beginning and cover subject areas, maneuvers, and procedures a student pilot will learn on the path of getting a Private Pilot's License. FAA sources are used where possible.

The basics of flight are covered. Lift, weight, thrust, and drag are illustrated along with two basic types of drag - parasite drag and induced drag.

During straight and level flight proper techniques on how to trim an aircraft are shown. Visual cues to maintain straight and level flight are shown as well as indications that can be used when the aircraft is in a bank during turns.

Climbs and descents are demonstrated along with proper techniques for each.

Turns at various bank angles are demonstrated. Adverse yaw is described as well as why rudder is needed in a turn and why pilot's need to pull back on the yoke while turning without losing altitude.

This is a demonstration of a flight I would have taught a student back when I was a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI). The lessons are kept as realistic as possible and this video is in no way meant to replace the use of a qualified flight instructor. These are for entertainment and educational purposes only.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.