  • IndiaFoxtEcho Updates MB-339 To v1.3.0 MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-17-2021 11:21 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Updates MB-339 To v1.22 MSFS

    Changelog Version 1.3.0

    Version 1.3.0 - NOTE: starting from this version, release numbering will follow the three digit format of the Microsoft Marketplace.

    • Fixed glitch causing heat blur effect to disappear in certain conditions
    • Internal reorganization of 3D models (nodes and hierarchy)
    • Added high altitude contrail effect
    • Added Sim Update V landing special effects
    • Redone ADI and backup ADI animation
    • Repackaged to Sim Update V standards
    • Improved fuel flow indications, consumption and range*
    • Minor improvements to flight model
    • Implemented Sim Update V cockpit interface (necessary for XBox)
    • Restored Mouse Drag functionality on many controls
    • Fixed minor misalignment of ADI bank needle
    • Fixed glitch preventing proper placement of HSI lubber line
    • Fixed several minor glitches in virtual cockpit model
    • Fixed several minor glitches in external models
    • Copilot figure is now optional: will disappear if copilot weight is set to 70lbs or less
    • Added backup ADI setting and mouse area
    • Added Marker Sensitivity Switch
    • Cabin Press switch now functional, also cabin press indications are now more realistic
    • VOR and TACAN power switches must noe be set to ON to get readings on the HSI
    • Added several animations in the cockpit (cosmetic only, may receive proper implementation in future)
    • Armament will now display "TANK" if a tank is loaded on a pylon on A and AMLU variants
    • Added smoke system (white and colored)**
    • Added PAN model variants loaded with green and red smoke

    * NOTE: it seems that there still a problem with fuel flow vs. altitude vs. Mach no. dependency in MSFS. This new version implements a new formula to calculate fuel flow indication, which should provide values closer to the real aircraft in many conditions. However, actual fuel consumption (and range) is calculated differently by the sim engine: this is set to provide the best range in most conditions, so actual range of the aircraft can be now overestimated at low altitudes (but should be correct and medium and high altitudes).

    ** NOTE: the smoke system is implemented to work as in real life, that is, in order to operate it:

    • SMOKE switch must be set to ON (this is the master power switch for the smoke system)
    • WHITE switch must be set to ON (this is the power switch for the white tank)
    • COLOR switch must be set to ON (this is the power switch for the color tank)

    ...then, to activate the smoke, you will need to use the following toggle switches (you may want to assign them to stick buttons):

    WING LIGHT TOGGLE -> WHITE SMOKE
    RECOGNTION LIGHT TOGGLE -> COLOR SMOKE

    When the system is working, the relevant advisory lights will illuminate. The default PAN model has white smoke on both tanks. Red and green smoke variants are available as "repaints".

    NOTE: due to a simulator bug, effects may not show if activated in the internal views in certain conditions.

    [Note: the updated version is available in the FlightSim.Com Store.]

    MB-339 in FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MacM

    Hardware Config

    Thread Starter: MacM

    Hi, Where/how do I display my hardware profile? Thanks

    Last Post By: MacM Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post
    espresso17

    AFCAD Files for FS 2004

    Thread Starter: espresso17

    Hello everybody I have a question, does anyone knows some people who makes AFCAD Files for FS2004. For example the new airport of Istanbul LTFM,...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 12:48 PM Go to last post
    Ducktooth

    SpaceX Starbase

    Thread Starter: Ducktooth

    I was wondering if anyone has heard about anyone developing scenery for Space X Starbase in Boca Chica area of South Texas. It is a virtual city now...

    Last Post By: Ducktooth Today, 08:30 AM Go to last post
    N222TT

    Elevator trim

    Thread Starter: N222TT

    I have the Logitech Flight Yoke Throttle System. I've tried to program the trim but it won't let me. I have to keep the yoke pulled back about half...

    Last Post By: neil0311 Today, 06:38 AM Go to last post