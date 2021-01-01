IndiaFoxtEcho Updates MB-339 To v1.3.0 MSFS

Changelog Version 1.3.0

Version 1.3.0 - NOTE: starting from this version, release numbering will follow the three digit format of the Microsoft Marketplace.

Fixed glitch causing heat blur effect to disappear in certain conditions

Internal reorganization of 3D models (nodes and hierarchy)

Added high altitude contrail effect

Added Sim Update V landing special effects

Redone ADI and backup ADI animation

Repackaged to Sim Update V standards

Improved fuel flow indications, consumption and range*

Minor improvements to flight model

Implemented Sim Update V cockpit interface (necessary for XBox)

Restored Mouse Drag functionality on many controls

Fixed minor misalignment of ADI bank needle

Fixed glitch preventing proper placement of HSI lubber line

Fixed several minor glitches in virtual cockpit model

Fixed several minor glitches in external models

Copilot figure is now optional: will disappear if copilot weight is set to 70lbs or less

Added backup ADI setting and mouse area

Added Marker Sensitivity Switch

Cabin Press switch now functional, also cabin press indications are now more realistic

VOR and TACAN power switches must noe be set to ON to get readings on the HSI

Added several animations in the cockpit (cosmetic only, may receive proper implementation in future)

Armament will now display "TANK" if a tank is loaded on a pylon on A and AMLU variants

Added smoke system (white and colored)**

Added PAN model variants loaded with green and red smoke

* NOTE: it seems that there still a problem with fuel flow vs. altitude vs. Mach no. dependency in MSFS. This new version implements a new formula to calculate fuel flow indication, which should provide values closer to the real aircraft in many conditions. However, actual fuel consumption (and range) is calculated differently by the sim engine: this is set to provide the best range in most conditions, so actual range of the aircraft can be now overestimated at low altitudes (but should be correct and medium and high altitudes).

** NOTE: the smoke system is implemented to work as in real life, that is, in order to operate it:

SMOKE switch must be set to ON (this is the master power switch for the smoke system)

WHITE switch must be set to ON (this is the power switch for the white tank)

COLOR switch must be set to ON (this is the power switch for the color tank)

...then, to activate the smoke, you will need to use the following toggle switches (you may want to assign them to stick buttons):

WING LIGHT TOGGLE -> WHITE SMOKE

RECOGNTION LIGHT TOGGLE -> COLOR SMOKE

When the system is working, the relevant advisory lights will illuminate. The default PAN model has white smoke on both tanks. Red and green smoke variants are available as "repaints".

NOTE: due to a simulator bug, effects may not show if activated in the internal views in certain conditions.

[Note: the updated version is available in the FlightSim.Com Store.]

MB-339 in FlightSim.Com Store