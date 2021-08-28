Canadian Xpress August 2021 Monthly Fly-In - New Beginning

It's the end of an era, after many years of our fleet office based out of Belleville, it's time to move to a larger facility. Early last spring the Belleville Airport (CNU4) announced it was shutting down operations after nearly 60 years. Our local Events office has remained open, however fleet services was moved to Kingston as Belleville could no longer support us.

But with every ending comes a new beginning, and we are happy to report out Fleet and Events department has recently closed a deal on a new office to the northeast in Campbellford. With fleet services based out of the new expanded and modernized Peterborough airport. Peterborough airport with its newly expanded 7000-foot runway, offers us the ability to centralize more of our feet operations in to one place.

Come join us this month as we pay tribute to our home for so many years and perform a respectful fly over and wave our wings at Belleville on our trip from Kingston over the new office in Campbellford before landing at our new fleet base of Peterborough.

Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our August 2021 Monthly Fly-In where we will fly from Kingston (CYGK) to Peterborough (CYPQ).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting the Monthly Fly-In page under Events at https://canadianxpress.ca.