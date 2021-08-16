  • IndiaFoxtEcho Updates Long-EZ For MSFS 2020

    IndiaFoxtEcho Updates Long-EZ For MSFS 2020

    While we are hard at work testing the MB.339 update, we had to fix a couple of tiny glitches in the latest Long-EZ version. If you are not annoyed by these issue, you can skip the update... but we felt we had to fix them anyway.

    We have also received several cool liveries which we plan to integrate in the next updates.

    August 16th 2021

    • Fixed mistake in tooltip ID for attitude calibration knob
    • Fixed duplicate GUID in view system

    One important note: we have been told by Microsoft that, due to Sim Update V, they have quite a big backlog in the Marketplace update. We do not have any set date for the release on the Marketplace, but it is likely to take two weeks or more.

    We are sorry for the inconvenience, but it does not depend on us.

    If you purchased the Long-EZ from the FlightSim.Com Store the update is available for you to download now.

    Source
    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ at the FlightSim.Com Store

