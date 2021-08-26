  • RonTom: Extreme Nature At The End Of The World

    Nels_Anderson
    Extreme Nature, At The End Of The World

    By Tom O. and Ron B.

    Ron Tom 2

    What Is RonTom?

    We are two "Old Timers" with a passion for aviation and a penchant for telling stories. The result is some aviation / flightsim storytelling based on some Real World locations that we think are fun and/or interesting. We hope that this semi-regular feature will inspire you to learn or explore or fly to somewhere new. (If you have locations that you'd like to have us visit, please feel free to e-mail: [email protected].

    RON: My first exposure to our featured area was in January 2010 while flying with F.S FLIGHT CLUB. It was a long ways out of the way but once there, I was treated to scenic vistas and towering mountains and ocean bays. I remember at the time thinking that this reminded me of Seattle in the PNW but actually, this is 41° south of the equator.

    Ron Tom 2

    Much like Puget Sound, there are many National Parks and Wildlife areas to be found here in Southern Chile. Also, much like Seattle, Puerto Montt gained renown and grew significantly in the 1990s and 2000s to become the second largest salmon producer of the world! Founded as late as 1853 during the German colonization of southern Chile, Puerto Montt grew steadily due to its strategic position at the southern end of the Chilean Central Valley and being a gateway into the Chiloe Archipelago, the Llanquihue and Nahuel Huapi lakes and the Western Patagonia region. There is so much to do here that I was anxious to share the location with my fellow simmers.

    Ron Tom 2     Ron Tom 2

    As noted, Puerto Montt is 41° south latitude, roughly the same as Wellington, NZ. Puerto Montt has a wet, oceanic climate with significant rainfall throughout the year. Although temperatures are consistently below 25°C (77°F), frosts are very rare. Puerto Montt is much cooler in summer due to the cooling ocean currents; versus similar northern cities such as Chicago, Rome, Tashkent and Beijing.

    Ron Tom 2

    So, come along and let's explore the Puerto Montt area:

