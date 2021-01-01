  • Perfect Flight - Caribbean Private Journey for MSFS

    Perfect Flight - Caribbean Private Journey for MSFS

    Explore unforgettable destinations on this private journey that will lead you to discover naturalistic paradises, wonderful beaches, exotic locations.

    The tour covers a vast geographical region of the Americas which includes all countries bathed by the Caribbean Sea, the Antilles islands and the coasts of some continental countries of Central and South America.

    With your all new-brand XCub you will be immersed in a succession of emotions, between sky, sea and mainland. Hours and hours of navigation to admire enchanting and paradisiacal landscapes.

    Features

    Caribbean Tour - Product includes a complete and esauxtive Caribbean Tour with over 150 points of interest. Each POI has photo and description available in the Navlog. Particular attention was paid to historical-geographical informations. Thus the journey becomes a real tour guide.

    Cub Crafter XCub livery - Product also includes new livery for default Cub Crafter XCub in Caribbean Airlines colors

    Easy to fly - You can easily follow the flight plan from the PFD but you will receive also routing instruction as well. So enjoy beautiful views and incredible landscapes. Hours and hours of pure fun, indulging your passion for flying at the same time.

    TTS technology - Missions take advantage of the Microsoft TTS technology and you will receive instructions and information about the flight by voice.

    Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You can refuel the plane in any time. Multiplayer feature is enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.

