Taburet - Railways/Roads Trees Mod - Germany

In MSFS 2020 railways and often roads are covered by trees when crossing through forests or areas where there are trees. The function of this scenery is to clear misplaced trees covering the roads and railways and repave the roads with new asphalt texture.

In this particular package trees are left on roads edges; the look is more realistic; however some tree branches are a bit long and can still show on roads. This scenery also includes photogrammetry exclusion on roads; yet again left on edges for more realism. Roads are now showing on the default MSFS VFR map and all cockpit mapping instruments.

Compatible with any mesh / DEM scenery, waterflow packages and airport add-ons scenery. This scenery is also very flexible either use rails/ roads trees exclusion files; or just roads paving files or whole set.

To be aware, we have added lots of data into this scenery; Germany is a big country with lots of roads and railways. This package includes all major roads repave; motorways; primary; secondary; trunk; residentials; all these roads are included. Bearing in mind loading into MSFS all these data at this time takes longer than before; approximately 2 to 3 minutes longer. Frame rate impact is none or very minimum.

Coverage: Germany.

Read please: Gain performance by reducing roads traffic. After the introduction of update 5, the cockpit camera can get stuck with scenery add-ons when turned. It is realated to 'photogrammetry'. Switching photogrammetry to off can solve the problem; hopefully this will be resolved with update 6. We leave this note on this instructions to made you aware.

