FlyByWire Simulations Looking For Some Community Help

As work is progressing on the A32NX, there are still many areas of the MSFS SDK limiting our progress. At FlyByWire Simulations, we are committed to bringing the most realistic flying experience with our aircraft.

We'd like to ask our community to "help us, help you" by drawing attention to these limiting areas on the official MSFS forum's "Wishlist" section.

Our first post is about weather and terrain data, please visit and upvote the linked post if you wish to show your support:

Visit here

Source