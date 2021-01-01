Samscene3D New York City Times Trailer MSFS 2020

Here is a trailer for Samscene3D's New York City Times scenery for MSFS:
New York City Times is Samscene3D's first city scenery beyond Asia for MSFS, it is also in the series after Shanghai and Hong Kong.
A re-design of New York city area according to geographical position of objects. We bring out the best of MSFS in build photogrammetry around the city area, by fixing textures, structure and added back many missing buildings and features.
The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS's USA photogrammetry at its best, with addition of feature buildings to further enhance the simulation experience.
Features
- Over 250 custom iconic buildings
- Many famous museums, buildings, malls, hotels, banks, towers, plaza, memorial
- Beautiful and detailed Times Square area
- Animated billboards on Times Square area buildings
- Over 160 buildings with PBR and 4K texture materials
- Beautiful night effects
- Many buildings and objects built with LOD function to keep frame rate friendly
- Simple heliport design in Manhattan city
- High detailed design of Manhattan bridge, Brooklyn bridge, Williamsburg bridge and Queensboro bridge with animated moving cable cars
- Added so many missing iconic buildings to the default MSFS USA photogrammetry scenery
