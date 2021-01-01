Samscene3D New York City Times Trailer MSFS 2020

Here is a trailer for Samscene3D's New York City Times scenery for MSFS:

New York City Times is Samscene3D's first city scenery beyond Asia for MSFS, it is also in the series after Shanghai and Hong Kong.

A re-design of New York city area according to geographical position of objects. We bring out the best of MSFS in build photogrammetry around the city area, by fixing textures, structure and added back many missing buildings and features.

The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS's USA photogrammetry at its best, with addition of feature buildings to further enhance the simulation experience.

Features