  • Samscene3D New York City Times Trailer MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-16-2021 10:18 AM  Number of Views: 79  
    1 Comment

    Samscene3D New York City Times Trailer MSFS 2020

    Here is a trailer for Samscene3D's New York City Times scenery for MSFS:

    New York City Times is Samscene3D's first city scenery beyond Asia for MSFS, it is also in the series after Shanghai and Hong Kong.

    A re-design of New York city area according to geographical position of objects. We bring out the best of MSFS in build photogrammetry around the city area, by fixing textures, structure and added back many missing buildings and features.

    The main objective of this scenery is to show MSFS's USA photogrammetry at its best, with addition of feature buildings to further enhance the simulation experience.

    Features

    1. Over 250 custom iconic buildings
    2. Many famous museums, buildings, malls, hotels, banks, towers, plaza, memorial
    3. Beautiful and detailed Times Square area
    4. Animated billboards on Times Square area buildings
    5. Over 160 buildings with PBR and 4K texture materials
    6. Beautiful night effects
    7. Many buildings and objects built with LOD function to keep frame rate friendly
    8. Simple heliport design in Manhattan city
    9. High detailed design of Manhattan bridge, Brooklyn bridge, Williamsburg bridge and Queensboro bridge with animated moving cable cars
    10. Added so many missing iconic buildings to the default MSFS USA photogrammetry scenery

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    1 Comment
    1. JohnnyJohnJohn's Avatar
      JohnnyJohnJohn - Today, 11:11 AM
      Amazing! On my wish list for sure!

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    How to alter flight attitude question?

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I am under the impression that helicopters fly with the nose down during normal flight, I read a while ago to get the attitude altered is with the...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 12:20 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    Chinook CH-3 Helicopter

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Equinor Oil company Chinook CH-3 based at Stavanger, Norway. Company recently changed it's name from Statoil to Equinor.

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 12:18 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    FSX SDK Installation

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi all. I think I may have a problem. I have FSX Gold with Acceleration. I never installed SDK but now I need to because it's apparently necessary...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    What's Wrong With This Picture

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 11:41 AM Go to last post