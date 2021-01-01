  • MK-Studios Development Status And Plan

    As promised, I'd like to provide you more information about our development status and plan. With many updates for MSFS 2020, it's been a very challenging time for us. As you're aware, the sim is still being upgraded and developed including fixes we get as developers. This allows us to go further and improve our products but also generates delays in our roadmap.

    We're also sorry to inform you that all our development for XP was suspended at the moment. We're unable to provide content for four simulators at the same time and support them.

    Let's start then!

    1. Helsinki for MSFS

    We decided to postpone the release to include the most important thing - an accurate, high-definition mesh. The airport will include realistic runway profiles, the airport area, and surroundings mesh including aprons, taxiways, and so on. This part is... ready, but we're putting everything together.

    2. Porto for P3D/MSFS

    We're finalizing the development and putting more details to the airport. You'll notice there are still no jetways, this is something we're working on at the moment. The airport should enter beta in the next 1-2 weeks.

    The P3D (V4 and V5) version will follow later.

    3. Rome for P3D/MSFS

    Rome is currently being exported for P3D, we expect to start beta at the end of September. We know this product is very anticipated. It'll be available for P3D first (V4 and V5), then MSFS will follow.

    4. Fuerteventura V2 P3D

    This version should be available within the next few weeks for P3D V4 and V5. All the owners of the 2017 version will receive a 35% discount.

    5. Fuerteventura MSFS

    The product was recently updated to v1.01. The update is available through ORBX Central.

    6. Ponta Delgada MSFS

    The product will be soon updated to v1.01. We fixed few things reported by you.

    7. Ponta Delgada for P3D v4

    We're currently looking to provide such version.

    8. Dublin for MSFS

    The product was recently updated to v1.1.0 in the Orbx store. The files were delivered to Simmarket as well and as soon as the installer is ready they'll be published.

    9. Lanzarote for P3D v5/MSFS

    As Fuerteventura is now published we're moving on.

    10. Lisbon for MSFS

    The product is planned for later this year.

    Thank you for your constant support.

    Source

