  • SimSoft Releases Cork Airport For MSFS 2020

    Cork airport scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Cork Airport (Irish: Aerfort Chorcaí, IATA: ORK, ICAO: EICK) is the second-largest of the three principal international airports in the Republic of Ireland, after Dublin and ahead of Shannon. It is located 6.5 km (4.0 mi) south of Cork city centre in an area known as Farmers Cross.

    Features

    • High quality 3D objects
    • Realistic ground layout
    • Correct taxiway names and signs
    • Realistic stand names and locations
    • Realistic ground markings
    • Ground vehicles, objects and cars
    • Realistic airport environment
    • Night lighting
    • Jetways

    Purchase SimSoft - Cork Airport for MSFS 2020
    Also available: SimSoft - Mohamed Boudiaf International Airport - now on sale

