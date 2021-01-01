SimSoft Releases Cork Airport For MSFS 2020

Cork airport scenery for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Cork Airport (Irish: Aerfort Chorcaí, IATA: ORK, ICAO: EICK) is the second-largest of the three principal international airports in the Republic of Ireland, after Dublin and ahead of Shannon. It is located 6.5 km (4.0 mi) south of Cork city centre in an area known as Farmers Cross.

Features

High quality 3D objects

Realistic ground layout

Correct taxiway names and signs

Realistic stand names and locations

Realistic ground markings

Ground vehicles, objects and cars

Realistic airport environment

Night lighting

Jetways

