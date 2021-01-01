  • Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020 v1.0.6.0

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-14-2021 11:11 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    Changelog v1.0.6.0

    • Fixed startup flag reset after engine spoolup (PACKS OFF Lt and CAS message)
    • Fixed missing symbols on MFD
    • Formula correction for IAS calculation
    • Fixed L/R selection in MFD Menus
    • Fixed Audio panel volume controls for COM radios
    • Several fixes in aircraft.cfg files (airline names, callsigns etc.)
    • Flaps indication "1" on EICAS for lever position 1 (physical flaps position = 0)
    • Fixed PA/CALL/EMER pushbutton lights
    • Camera zoom increased for FCP and Fuel/Defuel Panel cameras
    • Camera angle changed for EFB camera
    • Fixed setting reserve and taxi fuel on loading a flightplan
    • Disabled thrust reserver unlock during cold&dark
    • CRJ 550/700 flight model updated
    • Fixed Radius to Fix legs
    • Fixed a condition where the value for a minute could become 60 and an hour could become 24
    • Added math library provided by Asobo to fix airspeed indicator issue
    • Fixed shadow center camera
    • Added high quality flag for textures (no longer default setting in SU5)

    About The CRJ 550/700

    Piloting commuter aircraft is most attractive for flight simulator fans that like flying according Instrument flight rules (IFR), but have limited time available to spend. Commuter aircraft servicing connections from smaller airports to the big hubs and vice versa and are intensive flying in the real world as well as in the simulator.

    A famous representative of this aircraft category is the Bombardier (nowadays Mitsubishi) CRJ line of 50 to 100 passengers. Originally developed to replace the more uncomfortable and noisier turboprop range in this class, the beautiful, sleek CRJ airliners were of particular interest to airlines wanting to offer jet feeling on short routes.

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    Their specific design with the engines in the back, low wing and slim fuselage, allowing only 2-2 seat arrangements, made them look sportive and a bit like the business jets.

    Their avionics and systems have been leading edge at the time of development and highly automated to reduce the work load of pilots in the tight schedules and shortest turn-around times.

    Pilots like to fly them because they are powerful, agile, and a joy to fly manually. They also demand more flying skill than a modern Airbus or Boeing, because the ability to automate the flight is limited. For example, it is not possible to control the airspeed during the flight. In addition, the airports you fly to may require more manual flying due to lack of navigational installation or scenic environments.

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    The Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the current Microsoft Flight Simulator has been built on the experience of the developers from the CRJ family offered for FSX and Prepar3D. Yet the new technology available within MSFS gave all developers involved the opportunity to use the latest in design, system and flight model programming. Therefore, they were reconstructed from ground up to match the new standard in look, function and flying characteristics. This small high-end airliner was created with the gracious support of Microsoft and Asobo, which ensured that the new features of the Microsoft Flight Simulator could be implemented.

    Features

    Modeling

    • Highly detailed modeling based on many photos of the original aircraft
    • Covered with high resolution PBR textures that convey virtual reality extremely well
    • The possibilities of the new flight simulator engine are mostly utilized
    • Fluid animations of moving parts such as landing gear, flaps and doors
    • The cockpit shows detailed modeling and animations that provide a realistic look and feel of this popular airliner
    • Support of advanced features, such as rain effects, etc.
    • The flight model is based on Flight Simulator's new aerodynamic model to provide more realistic behavior of the CRJ in all flight conditions. It has been fine tuned to reflect the performance and reactive behavior of the CRJ
    • Included are the CRJ 550 and 700 models with 9 liveries

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    Systems

    • Extensive Flight Management System and Honeywell ProLine Avionics including Advisory and Coupled Vertical Navigation.
    • Delivered with February/March 2102 (AIRAC 2021) nav data
    • Navigation data can be updated via NavDataPro and Navigraph
    • Head-up Guidance System

    Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 for MSFS 2020

    Electronic Flight Display

    • Detailed performance calculations based on actual weight and balance and graphical display of actualized load sheet
    • Transfer of weight, fuel and calculated V-speeds into the FMS, if desired
    • Checklists for all flight situations
    • Individual configuration settings for aircraft maintenance, preferred aircraft state when loading and additional options
    • Chart display (NavDataPro Charts and Navigraph charts) with position tracking This option will be made available free of charge as soon as the SDK allows it.

    Liveries

    • CRJ 550:
      • United Express/Go Jet N504GJ
      • Private D-ALKI
    • CRJ 700:
      • LH/EW Regional D-ACSB
      • LH Cityline D-ACPF
      • Air France Hop F-FGRZH
      • American Eagle N508AE (New Colors)
      • Alaska Airlines N215AG
      • Delta Connection/SkyWest N608SK
      • Delta Endeavor N391CA

    Simulator options

    • Eight manuals, including detailed step-by-step documentation
    • Immersive sounds created using Wwise (so full FS standards)
    • Compatible with Honeycomb and newest Thrustmaster TCA controllers
    • Many new options to tweak the product to your likings and your hardware

     

    Purchase Aerosoft - CRJ 550/700 For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: My Life And Other Sims

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22966-My-Life-And-Other-Sims

    Last Post By: cdome Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    peugeot309style

    A Very Sticky (Eeewe!) Problem

    Thread Starter: peugeot309style

    Hi! I have a Speedlink Black Widow flight stick. It was a great stick. It's been in storage for a bit, but now it's impossible to use. The...

    Last Post By: upspilot Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    thomabob12

    MSFS 2020 Not Load Fully

    Thread Starter: thomabob12

    Game will not load fully. After you Click the Fly to start your flight it will not load. Program does not freeze but just does nothing. When I first...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:19 AM Go to last post
    collltip

    Clouds

    Thread Starter: collltip

    I have lost all clouds,possibly since last update.On the drop down menu, non of the cloud or rain selections have any effect.Strangely the snow still...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 10:02 AM Go to last post