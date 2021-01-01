  • IndiaFoxtEcho Update on SU-31 For MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    IndiaFoxtEcho Update on SU-31 For MSFS 2020

    Since some have asked, here is a quick update on one of our "side projects", that is the SU-31 - not great news I am afraid.

    Apart from the fact that the flight model did not meet the expectations of some of the testers, it also turned out that some of the dimensions of the commercial mesh we started from were incorrect - even to a 10% error. This escaped to our initial inspection but it is clearly not acceptable.

    Apart from that, the plane needs some code rework to comply with Sim Update V standards, some improvement on the textures and badly needs custom sounds for the M-14P engine.

    Therefore the project has suffered major delays and currently does not comply to our quality standards.

    On the good side, we have have already reworked the 3D file so that the dimensional error is now below 1%, the textures for the default livery have been fixed and most of the system and control bugs have been fixed. Project is still active and we'll continue working on it.

    We will try our best not to ship garbage.

    Source

