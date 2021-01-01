Review: Just Flight - 146 Professional XP

146 Professional Publisher: Just Flight Review Author:

Joshua Moore Suggested Price:

$74.99

Disclaimer

When I was sent the Just Flight BAE146 I expected to have the review done in a week or two. What I did not expect was to have my real life come sweeping in and put it on hold for a little while. I was trying my best to get my Instrument Rating finished before I leave for Air Force C130 loadmaster training, but our weather had other ideas, and thunderstorm season has not been too kind to us. The second big thing that took me away from the review was a Commissioned drawing with a deadline, so that took priority. Now with that out of the way, I have a bit of time to get to fly this bird across the UK!

Introduction And History

The British Aerospace 146 was first sketched onto drafting paper in 1973 as a concept aircraft to fill the gap between the smaller regional airliners such as the Fokker F27 and larger aircraft such as the 737 and BAC-One-Eleven. Designed to be a short field performance aircraft, it was powered by four Avro Lycoming ALF-502H engines and was given a high wing t-tail design. Envisioned to be a simple airplane, it lacks the typical thrust reversers and instead has full wing spoilers and a large airbrake in the tailcone that can aid in steeper descents. The aircraft design would go on to be improved into the Avro RJ, with more modern avionics, new engines, and general improvements to the aircraft. I have flown the Avro RJ in FS2004, but never wanted to fly the 146 as it was a bit too difficult being more manual. Throughout the lifespan of the BAE146-AvroRJ, 387 examples were built, and still today over 200 are flying, making it one of the most successful aircraft produced in the UK. Now with a basic history lesson complete, let's take a look at the Just Flight rendition of it!