Biel-Kappelen Airfield scenery offers you a unique experience with extreme details, high quality 3D models and perfectly accurate ground textures.
With the grass runway, open hangars, small restaurant with lots of details, You will enjoy it a lot! Real VFR is here!
What to expect about Biel-Kappelen LSZP Airfield for MSFS by AG Sim?
- 3D Buildings created with details
- 8192x8192 textures
- Ground texture renewed
- Vegetation around airfield
- 4 season compatible
- Open hangars
- Animated windsock
- A lot of details
- Night lightning
- Fair price for everyone
Purchase AG Sim - Biel Kappelen Airfield LSZP for MSFS 2020
Also available: AG Sim - Wangen-Lachen LSPV Airfield for MSFS