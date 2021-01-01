AG Sim - Biel Kappelen Airfield LSZP for MSFS 2020

Biel-Kappelen Airfield scenery offers you a unique experience with extreme details, high quality 3D models and perfectly accurate ground textures.

With the grass runway, open hangars, small restaurant with lots of details, You will enjoy it a lot! Real VFR is here!

What to expect about Biel-Kappelen LSZP Airfield for MSFS by AG Sim?

3D Buildings created with details

8192x8192 textures

Ground texture renewed

Vegetation around airfield

4 season compatible

Open hangars

Animated windsock

A lot of details

Night lightning

Fair price for everyone

