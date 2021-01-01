  • Development Update - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Development Update - Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Our team continues to track your feedback after Sim Update 5 as we prep for more fixes and improvements coming your way in a few weeks with World Update 6!

    - The MSFS Team

    Marketplace Updates

    There is no Marketplace release for August 12 due to technical issues. Teams are working on a resolution, and an update will be provided once available.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator - Xbox Series X|S Accolades Trailer

    The reviews are in: Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series X|S is a hit with the critics. The sky is calling!

    Available now with Xbox Game Pass, on Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PC.

    1. sky44's Avatar
      sky44 - Today, 11:08 AM
      More Pain in the way!!!!...These guys keep experimenting!!!!!

