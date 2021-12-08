  • IndiaFoxtEcho Update On F-35 Project For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-12-2021 10:41 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Update On F-35 Project For MSFS 2020

    Quick update on our F-35 project: the F-35A model is now 99.9% done. There are still minor tweaks to be done here and there, but we think the quality is already acceptable.

    There are a couple of details we are NOT happy with, in detail:

    • The afterburner effect: we went for a modeled approach, but we are not happy with the results.
    • The canopy glass material: in reality it is slightly tinted but it is difficult to get it right (and you can't trust photos that much, as it the picture depends on the lens filters and polarizers)... at the moment it has a gold-ish effect, but is probably overdone and too saturated.
    • The special effects: we planned to add several "special effects" via the new Visual Effects editor (transonic singularities, condensation "whiskers" etc.) but there seems to be a problem as quite often effects do not look the same in the editor and in-game.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Update On F-35 Project For MSFS 2020

    While this F-35 model is largely based on the model we used for P3D, it has been remade/improved in many areas: main texture is now 8K, PBR (Substance) has been employed on all the parts (down to the smallest ones) and the model has many more details - and some parts have been completely remodelled (cockpit, weapon bays, landing gear, lights, engine, etc.)

    The F-35B model is almost finished too, we'll show some pictures in the next few days.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    zswobbie1

    Installing FS2004 into Windows 10 & Copying FS2004 from your OLD PC to your NEW PC

    Thread Starter: zswobbie1

    To INSTALL FS2004 to your new Windows 10 PC 1. Install into C:\ NOT into it's default C:\Program Files 2. Install the 9.1 updatel 3. Install the...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Preview: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22977-Preview-DC-Designs-F-14-Tomcat

    Last Post By: f18driver Today, 10:56 AM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    How do you Determine...

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Take off and landing runways? I want to be accurate doing flights, and want to match up with what the airports are using in the sim for landing and...

    Last Post By: Disneyflyer Today, 10:44 AM Go to last post
    jlbelard

    To fellows FRAPS users

    Thread Starter: jlbelard

    Since the update, FRAPS does not seem to work anymore, I am missing the info on the upper left corner of my screen... Do fellows FRAPS users...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 10:40 AM Go to last post