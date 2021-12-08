FSExpo Announces Next Level Racing Giveaway

FlightSimExpo 2021 is a hybrid in-person and online event held September 24-26 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego. Attendees can register for the in-person or online events, starting from just $15, at www.flightsimexpo.com.

SAN DIEGO - August 12, 2021 - FlightSimExpo sponsor Next Level Racing is giving away two Flight Simulator Lite flight simulation chairs! The first giveaway is available right now, to anyone, even if you aren't planning to attend FlightSimExpo. Just join the Next Level Racing mailing list for your chance to win. Entrants can also share their #FSExpoStory on Facebook and double their chances to win! The second opportunity to win will take place during FlightSimExpo 2021, is open to in-person and online-only event registrants. Winners will be announced on Sunday, September 26 at the conclusion of the show.

The Next Level Racing Flight Simulator Lite will be on display for FlightSimExpo attendees to try in San Diego as part of Thrustmaster's 800 square foot exhibit booth, the largest in FlightSimExpo history! In addition to their product demos, Thrustmaster will be revealing an exciting new addition to their civil aviation lineup on Saturday, September 25. Product updates and announcements are also expected from Flight Factor, Prepar3D, Turtle Beach, Virtual Fly North America, X-Crafts, and X-Plane.

With just over a month to go before FlightSimExpo 2021, the show continues to add exhibitors and sponsors. IVAO, a non-profit association which operates a free-of-charge online flight simulation network for members around the globe, will be exhibiting and has also supported the event with a Gold Sponsorship. TakeFlight Interactive, a company that trains pilots using AI and data analytics, will be exhibiting, and the GPS bezels produced by SIMiONIC will also be on display at the event. New Gold Sponsors include developer and publisher Just Flight and scenery and aircraft developer PILOT'S.

For those attending the in-person event, FlightSimExpo has secured travel deals with Delta, Southwest, and WestJet, discounted hotel rooms, and "show your FlightSimExpo badge" specials at the San Diego Air & Space Museum, Fleet Science Center, and the USS Midway Museum. Single-day event registration begins at $25. FlightSimExpo 2021 also offers an online registration for $15, which includes full access to all event seminars, live chats, product discounts and giveaways, and more.

"We're just over a month away," says show organizer Evan Reiter. "Although we remain aware of the COVID-19 situation, we're optimistic that we'll be able to get together in San Diego next month. We continue to offer complete flexibility on attendee registrations and encourage those who prefer not to attend in-person to support the show through our Online-Only Registration."

About FlightSimExpo

For more information on FlightSimExpo, to view the full schedule, and to register, visit www.flightsimexpo.com

FlightSimExpo is North America's community-driven flight simulation conference. The first FlightSimExpo was held in 2018 in Las Vegas, followed by a 2019 event in Orlando that attracted almost 1,700 attendees. FlightSimExpo 2021 takes place on September 24-26, 2021 at Town and Country Resort, San Diego and online. FlightSimExpo is proudly produced by active participants of the flight simulation community.