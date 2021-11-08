Just Flight Preview Images Of Palma De Mallorca For MSFS

SU5 unfortunately put paid to any plans of releasing Palma De Mallorca Airport for MSFS early this month.

We're now waiting on various fixes to help us get this over the line.

In terms of everything else it's all but done now. Here's a brand new set of shots and follow the link below to the latest and what we hope will be the final Development Update for the airport.

We hope to have this ready for release later this month.

Palma de Mallorca Airport is an international airport located 8 km east of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, adjacent to the village of Can Pastilla. The airport on the Balearic Islands is Spain's third largest airport after Madrid-Barajas and Barcelona-El Prat. Palma de Mallorca was used by 29.7 million passengers in 2019.

Source