    Verticalsim Announces KBWI Professional Edition Is Coming

    KBWI Professional Edition is coming soon after Omaha!

    This new version will features a HUGE log of changes and major updates for the airport. Mainly, the new Amazon cargo pads and the edition of SAM jetways. This new version will also features a huge of amount of visual upgrades including the better use of PBR and things like new concrete textures. Also, a slew of better performance enhancements and easier installation.

    Source

    Here are some freeware versions of KBWI you might like to try from the file library:

    FSX Scenery--Baltimore International Airport: fsx_kbwi_rs.zip
    FS2004 Scenery--Baltimore/Washington Int'l: kbwik5v2.zip
    X-Plane 10 Scenery--KBWI Baltimore-Washington Int'l : kbwi-1.zip

