Verticalsim Announces KBWI Professional Edition Is Coming

KBWI Professional Edition is coming soon after Omaha!

This new version will features a HUGE log of changes and major updates for the airport. Mainly, the new Amazon cargo pads and the edition of SAM jetways. This new version will also features a huge of amount of visual upgrades including the better use of PBR and things like new concrete textures. Also, a slew of better performance enhancements and easier installation.

