  Aerosoft - Liepaja Airport for P3D V5.2

    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft - Liepaja Airport for P3D V5.2

    The airport in Liepaja has the status of a regional international airport in the west of Latvia (IATA: LPX, ICAO: EVLA).

    In 2014, the reconstruction of the airport began in Liepaja. Besides new runway pavements, a drainage system of the airfield and a new airfield lighting system, a new takeoff and landing equipment has been installed. The airport is equipped with ILS and VOR / DME.

    Liepaja Airport has a regular connection with Riga Airport, flights in this direction are operated by airBaltic. Also, the airport periodically operates flights to Hamburg, Copenhagen and other European cities.

    At Liepaja airport there is a branch of the airBaltic Academy for training pilots who are doing flight practice in Liepaja.

    Features

    • When creating the Liepaja airport project, aerial photographs were used, which were provided by the Latvian Geospatial Information Agency. Aerial cover the entire territory of the airport, the city of Liepaja, as well as the surroundings and settlements around the airport.
    • Scenery includes original buildings at the airport, airport infrastructure, training hangar of airBaltic flight academy.
    • In addition to the above, runway lighting, approach Light System and dynamic lighting are implemented. Animated passengers and cars can be seen at the airport.
    • There are also animated windsocks at the airport that show the strength and direction of the wind. When approaching runway 24, animated power plants are located.
    • Runway lighting is weather dependent.
    • When creating the Liepaja airport project, attention was paid to the location of city objects. The berths in the seaport of Liepaja and the city center are unique. Made buildings of the Liepaja University, sports complex, concert hall “Lielais Dzintars”, Lutheran Cathedral.
    • Night street lighting has also been included in the project. In the project you can see the Drupas fort, which belongs to the northern fortifications of Liepaja and is part of the Liepaja fortress. The project includes the Liepaja Lighthouse, the Pilot Tower and, of course, City Name On The Beach, which has an original night illumination.
    • Most of the 3D objects in the Liepaja project are made using PBR textures and materials, including the runway and apron coating.
    • The project includes 3D trees, changing seasons.
    • Liepaja project is fully compatible with Orbx addons: Global BASE Pack; Global openLC Europe; Global VECTOR.

    Purchase Aerosoft - Liepaja Airport for P3D V5.2

