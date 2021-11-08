Preview: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

Preview: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat By thecorporatepilotdad

The F-14 Tomcat for Microsoft Flight Simulator by DC Designs will soon be arriving. This video is a preview of that aircraft. Some parts of the video include flying in virtual reality (VR) with the Oculus Rift S.

Flight characteristics, interior features such as avionics, navigation, and autopilot and heads-up display (HUD) are covered. Also, first and foremost, the afterburner effects are covered first and they are awesome! The tail hooks works with add on payware, but will be compatible with the F18 Top Gun add on when it is released by Asobo in a future update/release.

This aircraft is a preview and will be available August 19th.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.