  • Preview: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-11-2021 12:45 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Preview: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    The F-14 Tomcat for Microsoft Flight Simulator by DC Designs will soon be arriving. This video is a preview of that aircraft. Some parts of the video include flying in virtual reality (VR) with the Oculus Rift S.

    Flight characteristics, interior features such as avionics, navigation, and autopilot and heads-up display (HUD) are covered. Also, first and foremost, the afterburner effects are covered first and they are awesome! The tail hooks works with add on payware, but will be compatible with the F18 Top Gun add on when it is released by Asobo in a future update/release.

    This aircraft is a preview and will be available August 19th.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    Aerosoft/DC Designs Teases F-14 Tomcat for MSFS

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    T-38 Out for a Stroll

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:51 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Evening Cargo Delivery. DTW - DAB

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    To go with the cargo theme :)

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:48 PM Go to last post
    Philstar

    throttle lever

    Thread Starter: Philstar

    Good evening, when I start in Cold and Dark my TBM930 and when I launch the Starter it is said at 13% of the NG to put the throttle lever on the IDLE...

    Last Post By: GoldenWings Today, 01:45 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Found this paint yesterday to go with my little hot rod, the T-45 Goshawk

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    The Goshawk in F4 paint and markings! Looks really nice on this little guy! We're on our way to Baltimore for breakfast! Rick...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 01:41 PM Go to last post