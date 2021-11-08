Orbx Previews Essendon Airport MSFS 2020

Here are some preview images from Orbx of Essendon Airport (YMEN) for Microsoft Flight Simulator:

Essendon Fields Airport, colloquially known as Essendon Airport, is a public airport serving scheduled commercial, corporate-jet, charter and general aviation flights. It is located next to the intersection of the Tullamarine and Calder Freeways, in the north western suburb of Essendon Fields of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The airport is the closest to Melbourne's City Centre, approximately a 13 km (8.1 mi) drive north-west from it and 8 km (5.0 mi) south-east from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport. In 1970, Tullamarine Airport replaced Essendon as Melbourne's main airport.

Source

Whilst we're waiting for the release from Orbx, why not have a look at some of these freeware alternatives in the file library:

FS2004 Scenery--Essendon International Airport: fs2004_ymen_1959_essendon_intl.zip

FSX Scenery--Essendon Airport: ymen.zip