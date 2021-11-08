Just Flight PA-28R Arrows Now At FlightSim.Com Store

The PA-28R Arrow III and the PA-28R Turbo Arrow III/IV for MSFS 2020, as well as a bundle pack combining both, is now avialable at the FlightSim.Com Store from Just Flight. Just Flight has created versions of these planes for a variety of sims and now brings them to the latest Microsoft Flight Simulator as well.

These aircraft have been developed by Just Flight's in-house team following comprehensive, hands-on research with the real aircraft.

The Arrow III and Turbo Arrow III/IV are four seater, piston-engine aircraft equipped with a retractable tricycle landing gear and constant-speed propeller – ideal for touring and instrument training. First available in 1977, the Turbo Arrow III was the first turbocharged variant of the PA-28R Arrow, retaining the conventional tail of the Arrow III and a new cowling which housed the six-cylinder turbocharged engine. The Turbo Arrow IV followed in 1979 and featured a distinctive T-tail.

The Arrow is flown all around the world and this add-on reflects that global popularity, featuring a total of 21 liveries from around the world – 11 for the Arrow III, five for the Turbo Arrow III and five for the Turbo Arrow IV.

Purchsae PA-28R Arrow III for MSFS

Purchase PA-28R Turbo Arrow III/IV for MSFS

Purchase PA-28R Bundle for MSFS