  • Review: Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-15-2021 08:57 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020  Next

    Tenerife Sur

    Publisher: sim-wings

    Review Author:
    Michael Hayward

    Suggested Price:
    $19.99
    Buy Here

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    Tenerife is a popular location for many, especially during the summer. The small Spanish islands in the middle of the Atlantic offer a quiet and hot spot to enjoy a few days off work. The south island is connected to the world through Aeropuerto de Tenerife Sur "Reina Sofia", which opened in 1978 and now serves over 12 million passengers a year.

    While many of us may not be able to travel to Tenerife this year, sim-wings offers us the airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. sim-wings are a well-respected scenery developer across FSX, P3D and MSFS and today we take a close look at their rendition of this airport and what it brings to the simulator world.

    Where Is It?

    Reina Sofia is located in Granadilla de Abona, south of Tenerife Island. While not sitting directly on the coast, it's a short walk from it and sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the peak of Teide and Montana Colorada.

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    The climate here is very warm throughout the year, lying in the reaches of the Western Sahara, but can sometimes snow on higher ground during winter. The region is also host to several wind farms that power the majority of the island, with one of the largest being found on the easterly approach of the airport.

    Installation

    Installation of sim-wings Tenerife Sur is very simple through the FlightSim.Com Store. You receive an installer download and an activation key for the add-on. Run the installer, point it to the direction of your simulator 'Community' folder, input your key and the rest is automated.

    Once the scenery has been downloaded, you are then given a pop-up where the add-on offers to install a local copy of NavDataPro with Tenerife charts included for free. It's a nice feature that I highly recommend installing to give you a little extra technical information about the airport and its facilities.

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    Structures And Facilities

    Tenerife-Sur features one main terminal as well as the new extension partially constructed. It also includes a cargo terminal and service stands to the east, as well as a populated airport car park.

    One thing that sim-wings like to incorporate is a fully modelled section of the terminal interior for you to look at when on the ground. In Tenerife-Sur this is the departure gates and this looks fantastic! Each gate features a boarding desk and benches, as well as gate signage through the airport that correspond to their correct locations. There are also a few models of people which appear to be 3D scans (presumably the developers themselves) that populate the airport and look very realistic. While 3D scanning may not be the newest technology, some phones now incorporate this and I believe this may be the first time it's been incorporated into a flight simulator scenery.

    As we continue east along the terminal, we come across the cargo terminal which has been modelled to a very high degree of detail, with ground service vehicles that surround the local parking spaces, all in Iberia colors. While these themselves may be static, this doesn't stop the use of the default ground service vehicles, which are carefully positioned and don't get in the way. Jet bridges are also custom and work with the default simulator ground services, giving you full functionality when at the airport.

    Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020     Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

    Further along, the airport has a small medical and operation station complete with a parked helicopter and Civil Guard vehicle. This sits inside a small cutting in a hill with direct taxiway access to the airport. This shows a good level of where the ground mesh has been modified to fit the needs of the scenery, and how buildings interact with the ground it surrounds.

    There is a lot to look at in this scenery, certainly enough to keep you coming back for more!

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
      Next
    Pages: Review: Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Preview: DC Designs F-14 Tomcat

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22977-Preview-DC-Designs-F-14-Tomcat

    Last Post By: JohnnyJohnJohn Today, 09:40 AM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    How to alter flight attitude question?

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I am under the impression that helicopters fly with the nose down during normal flight, I read a while ago to get the attitude altered is with the...

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 09:05 AM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    Anyone noticed this?

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, I've noticed that, when loading MSFS, just when this screen appears... ...the software must do something specially intensive or demanding...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 08:21 AM Go to last post
    bobraw776

    A320 EFB Simbrief

    Thread Starter: bobraw776

    Since UP5 I can't load my OPF to the EFB in the A320n. The new EFB doesn't have the old 'Company' tag. Any ideas??

    Last Post By: Bobraw Today, 04:53 AM Go to last post