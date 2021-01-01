Review: Sim-wings Tenerife Sur for MSFS 2020

$19.99

Tenerife is a popular location for many, especially during the summer. The small Spanish islands in the middle of the Atlantic offer a quiet and hot spot to enjoy a few days off work. The south island is connected to the world through Aeropuerto de Tenerife Sur "Reina Sofia", which opened in 1978 and now serves over 12 million passengers a year.

While many of us may not be able to travel to Tenerife this year, sim-wings offers us the airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator. sim-wings are a well-respected scenery developer across FSX, P3D and MSFS and today we take a close look at their rendition of this airport and what it brings to the simulator world.

Where Is It?

Reina Sofia is located in Granadilla de Abona, south of Tenerife Island. While not sitting directly on the coast, it's a short walk from it and sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the peak of Teide and Montana Colorada.

The climate here is very warm throughout the year, lying in the reaches of the Western Sahara, but can sometimes snow on higher ground during winter. The region is also host to several wind farms that power the majority of the island, with one of the largest being found on the easterly approach of the airport.

Installation

Installation of sim-wings Tenerife Sur is very simple through the FlightSim.Com Store. You receive an installer download and an activation key for the add-on. Run the installer, point it to the direction of your simulator 'Community' folder, input your key and the rest is automated.

Once the scenery has been downloaded, you are then given a pop-up where the add-on offers to install a local copy of NavDataPro with Tenerife charts included for free. It's a nice feature that I highly recommend installing to give you a little extra technical information about the airport and its facilities.

Structures And Facilities

Tenerife-Sur features one main terminal as well as the new extension partially constructed. It also includes a cargo terminal and service stands to the east, as well as a populated airport car park.

One thing that sim-wings like to incorporate is a fully modelled section of the terminal interior for you to look at when on the ground. In Tenerife-Sur this is the departure gates and this looks fantastic! Each gate features a boarding desk and benches, as well as gate signage through the airport that correspond to their correct locations. There are also a few models of people which appear to be 3D scans (presumably the developers themselves) that populate the airport and look very realistic. While 3D scanning may not be the newest technology, some phones now incorporate this and I believe this may be the first time it's been incorporated into a flight simulator scenery.

As we continue east along the terminal, we come across the cargo terminal which has been modelled to a very high degree of detail, with ground service vehicles that surround the local parking spaces, all in Iberia colors. While these themselves may be static, this doesn't stop the use of the default ground service vehicles, which are carefully positioned and don't get in the way. Jet bridges are also custom and work with the default simulator ground services, giving you full functionality when at the airport.

Further along, the airport has a small medical and operation station complete with a parked helicopter and Civil Guard vehicle. This sits inside a small cutting in a hill with direct taxiway access to the airport. This shows a good level of where the ground mesh has been modified to fit the needs of the scenery, and how buildings interact with the ground it surrounds.

There is a lot to look at in this scenery, certainly enough to keep you coming back for more!