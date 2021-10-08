  • Fix Reported For FlyByWire A32NX For MSFS 2020

    Fix Reported For FlyByWire A32NX For MSFS 2020

    PC Users: While investigating crash reports, we've identified some issues in the FBW A32NX package Version 0.6.1, 0.6.2, and Development Versions downloaded before August 6, 2021 which may trigger a crash performing various interactions within the sim.

    FBW has addressed this issue in Version 0.6.3 and the latest Dev Version.

    To ensure you have taken all appropriate steps:

    1. Check to see if you have downloaded FBW A32NX from the In-game Marketplace (Profile > Content Manager). Search for the aircraft "A32NX" and delete.
    2. Go to your Community Folder and delete the package.
    3. Download the latest Version 0.6.3 or Dev Version here

    Source

