Fix Reported For FlyByWire A32NX For MSFS 2020

PC Users: While investigating crash reports, we've identified some issues in the FBW A32NX package Version 0.6.1, 0.6.2, and Development Versions downloaded before August 6, 2021 which may trigger a crash performing various interactions within the sim.

FBW has addressed this issue in Version 0.6.3 and the latest Dev Version.

To ensure you have taken all appropriate steps:

Check to see if you have downloaded FBW A32NX from the In-game Marketplace (Profile > Content Manager). Search for the aircraft "A32NX" and delete. Go to your Community Folder and delete the package. Download the latest Version 0.6.3 or Dev Version here

Source