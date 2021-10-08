  • FlyingIron Simulations - New Images Of A-7E For DCS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-10-2021 10:23 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    FlyingIron Simulations - New Images Of A-7E For DCS

    Cockpit WIP images of the DCS: A-7E Corsair II:

    FlyingIron Simulations - New Images Of A-7E For DCS

    FlyingIron Simulations - New Images Of A-7E For DCS

    The LTV A-7 Corsair II is an American carrier-capable subsonic light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Ling-Temco-Vought. The A-7 was developed during the early 1960s as replacement for the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk.

    Source
    FlyingIron Development Update on A-7E for DCS

    If you're an FSX user and like the look of the Corsair II, head on over to the file library and check out the freeware (previously payware) version by Danny Garnier.

    With almost 7000 downloads, why not be the first to leave a comment.

    FSX Vought A-7 Corsair II Package: a7_fsx.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    g7rta

    Message in the grass

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    I was flying around Bradford when I spotted this at Allerton, not too far from where I live... LOL Some of us will have seen the (in)famous...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 11:40 AM Go to last post
    shb7

    Slow checking for updates and loading.

    Thread Starter: shb7

    Recently, it's sometimes taken a long time checking for updates. This happened before the last update. Today, it took 7 minutes checking for...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    pomak249

    Does FSX exist anymore?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post
    engine70

    Private Jet down to Key West

    Thread Starter: engine70

    Like most people I had some issues pop up after sim update 5 so I haven't done a full flight in a few weeks. Thankfully Asobo has released a few hot...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 10:04 AM Go to last post