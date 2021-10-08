FlyingIron Simulations - New Images Of A-7E For DCS

Cockpit WIP images of the DCS: A-7E Corsair II:

The LTV A-7 Corsair II is an American carrier-capable subsonic light attack aircraft designed and manufactured by Ling-Temco-Vought. The A-7 was developed during the early 1960s as replacement for the Douglas A-4 Skyhawk.

Source

FlyingIron Development Update on A-7E for DCS

If you're an FSX user and like the look of the Corsair II, head on over to the file library and check out the freeware (previously payware) version by Danny Garnier.

With almost 7000 downloads, why not be the first to leave a comment.

FSX Vought A-7 Corsair II Package: a7_fsx.zip