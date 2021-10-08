IndiaFoxtEcho To End Sales Of Prepar3D Products

Important Note On Our Prepar3D Products

While we have been strong supporters of Prepar3D, and while the sim is getting more functionality over time, the sales have been close to 0 recently and, apart from that, it is getting extremely difficult for us to provide support to our products for that platform (we strongly believe that you should not sell a product if you are not able to support it adequately).

In addition, we think that our P3D products are outdated.

Therefore, we have decided to cease the sales of our P3D products at the end of August - this leaves about 3 weeks for those wanting to purchase them.

Starting from September, our P3D products WILL NOT be available for a while (to grant some exclusivity to those who have purchased them recently) and will be re-released as FREEWARE in 2022.

This was not an easy decision to take as there is a lot to like in P3D, and we will get back to P3D if things will change in future.

Last, we want to say a big THANK YOU to our P3D customers which supported us for all these years.

