  • AG Sim - Wangen-Lachen LSPV Airfield for X-Plane 11

    Wangen-Lachen Airfield is a private airfield near the Lake of Zurich. The airport is in the Franzrüti area, municipality of Wangen. It's surrounded by the Nuoler Ried nature reserve. Airfield is just north of the fabulous Alps and there are air tours that you can join at the airfield. Also there is a small restaurant and you can have an amazing lunch while you watch arriving/departing aircraft. The Swiss Air Force's Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team regularly exercises above the airfield.

    The airfield is perfect for sightseeing flights. The Glarus Alps, beautiful Lake Zurich and complete nature. The seaplane hangar of the airfield is included too.

    What to expect about Wangen-Lachen Airfield for XP11 by AG Sim?
    • 3D buildings created with details
    • High resolution textures
    • Vegetation around airfield
    • 4 season compatible
    • Seaplane hangar and apron
    • Animated windsock
    • Static cars and boats
    • Night lighting
    • Helipad
    • Fair price for everyone

    Purchase AG Sim - Wangen-Lachen LSPV Airfield for X-Plane 11
    Also available for MSFS 2020

