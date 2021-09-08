AG Sim - Wangen-Lachen LSPV Airfield for X-Plane 11

Wangen-Lachen Airfield is a private airfield near the Lake of Zurich. The airport is in the Franzrüti area, municipality of Wangen. It's surrounded by the Nuoler Ried nature reserve. Airfield is just north of the fabulous Alps and there are air tours that you can join at the airfield. Also there is a small restaurant and you can have an amazing lunch while you watch arriving/departing aircraft. The Swiss Air Force's Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team regularly exercises above the airfield.

The airfield is perfect for sightseeing flights. The Glarus Alps, beautiful Lake Zurich and complete nature. The seaplane hangar of the airfield is included too.

3D buildings created with details

High resolution textures

Vegetation around airfield

4 season compatible

Seaplane hangar and apron

Animated windsock

Static cars and boats

Night lighting

Helipad

Fair price for everyone

