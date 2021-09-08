  • Verticalsim Announces Omaha Int'l For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-09-2021 01:30 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Verticalsim Announces Omaha Int'l For X-Plane 11

    Welcome to the land of Steaks, NCAA, and the home of Union Pacific Railroad. Omaha International Airport (KOMA) now in development for X-Plane!

    Features will include:

    • 2021 airport layout
    • Models and textures utilizing the new and greatest PBR technologies
    • Some city VFR landmarks
    • Out-of-the-box compatibility with most orthoimagery
    • SAM (Scenery Animation Manager)
    • Animated ground traffic
    • High-res 0.8 ft resolution imagery

    Verticalsim Announces Omaha Int'l For X-Plane 11

    Verticalsim Announces Omaha Int'l For X-Plane 11

    Eppley Airfield is an airport in the midwestern United States, located three miles northeast of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. On the west bank of the Missouri River in Douglas County, it is the largest airport in Nebraska, and is classified as a medium hub airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    rodrigol

    Crazy taxing after landing...after latest july/august patches

    Thread Starter: rodrigol

    I started experiencing some really crazy taxing after landing with the latest patches. Just as you finish the landing roll, touching the brakes sends...

    Last Post By: guzler Today, 02:41 PM Go to last post
    WobblyNipp

    Are these specs good for VR?

    Thread Starter: WobblyNipp

    The below pre-built gaming PC is $750 off for today only, but I don't know how the specs weigh up for running VR: Skytech Shiva AMD Ryzen 5 5600X...

    Last Post By: guzler Today, 02:37 PM Go to last post
    g7rta

    Hotfix 2 now available apparently

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    I’m getting “a mandatory update is available - please update via the store” but the store isn’t bringing up the update. I’ve tried...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    SSP76

    Top of descent

    Thread Starter: SSP76

    Not a problem getting to cruise alt. However it has become a problem when to descend. I use a approach plate to determine approx 10 miles from the...

    Last Post By: Aptosflier Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post