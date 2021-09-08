Verticalsim Announces Omaha Int'l For X-Plane 11

Welcome to the land of Steaks, NCAA, and the home of Union Pacific Railroad. Omaha International Airport (KOMA) now in development for X-Plane!
Features will include:
- 2021 airport layout
- Models and textures utilizing the new and greatest PBR technologies
- Some city VFR landmarks
- Out-of-the-box compatibility with most orthoimagery
- SAM (Scenery Animation Manager)
- Animated ground traffic
- High-res 0.8 ft resolution imagery
Eppley Airfield is an airport in the midwestern United States, located three miles northeast of downtown Omaha, Nebraska. On the west bank of the Missouri River in Douglas County, it is the largest airport in Nebraska, and is classified as a medium hub airport by the Federal Aviation Administration.