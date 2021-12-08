  • My Life And Other Sims

    My Life And Other Sims

    By Nick Garlic

    Nick here, and I'm back after freezing my unmentionables in the Grand Arctic for the X-Plane platform from HSimulations.

    As you read this, you find me with my feet resting in a bowl of hot water with a wee dram (whisky/scotch) in hand as I thaw out from that freezing but enjoyable adventure. As I do, I thought now would be an ideal time to share my opinion on a flight sim that recently landed on my desktop, that being the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Before I do though, I think it's important for you to know that I class myself as a casual flight simmer. The reason being...because I just want to have brilliant fun!

    In other words, I just wing it; flying what I like and where I like!

    I like to fly everything; fast military jets, low and slow GA aircraft and even large tubeliners. Why, even helicopters interest me, with the X-Plane Chinook being one of my favourite models. Then there's the hybrids, such as the V22 Osprey, shown below with my very own fictional livery.

    My Life And Other Sims

    As you can see, I pretty much enjoy all aspects of flight simulation, and most importantly of all (for myself anyway), I don't take things too seriously in any of my flight simulation worlds.

    Why? Well, for me it's all just a game, whatever guise it happens to be in. It doesn't matter if it's FSX, X-Plane or DCS, at the end of the day, you're just sitting on your bottom pushing pixels around a screen in a highly enjoyable way.

    This doesn't mean that they aren't capable of reproducing certain aspects of flight, they are all highly capable virtual demonstrators, it's just that you're never actually flying.

    Now, I know mentioning the word "game" when referencing flight simulation, is probably not the most diplomatic approach, so if it does upset you, just remember it's my opinion, and not yours.

    What we can hopefully agree on though, is that flight simulators, no matter which one you use, deliver an immense level of enjoyment and relaxation, which is something we should all value in these testing and difficult times.

    So, with all this enjoyment using multiple platforms, do I have a favourite...am I a "fanboy" of a particular one? Well, whilst it's true that they all give me an incredible amount of enjoyment, I would have to say that X-Plane is my "go-to" sim and has been for quite some time.

    The reason being, X-Plane simply delivers, for me anyway, pretty much all that I could want from a flight sim game. It's an incredibly stable platform with fantastic community support. Out of the box, the visuals (with the right hardware), can look stunning, and the flight model is one of the most impressive out there.

    My Life And Other Sims

    My Life And Other Sims     My Life And Other Sims

    Strangely though, for all its virtues, X-Plane is often maligned which I feel is unworthy, especially when you consider the above. And going by the video previews available, the platform is only ever going to get better.

    1. W33's Avatar
      W33 - Today, 02:11 PM
      Very good read.

      As much as I enjoy MSFS, X-Plane still gets the majority of my flying time!

      W33

