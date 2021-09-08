  • VSKYLABS Bringing Lifting Body To X-Plane

    VSKYLABS Bringing Lifting Body To X-Plane

    News Flash! The VSKYLABS 2021/2022 development road-map includes ONE of the famous US Lifting Body prototypes!

    The exact prototype model which is already under development will be posted in a dedicated news-flash later this year.

    Meanwhile, here is a short video, created more than 6(!) years ago using X-Plane 10 and one of the 1st VSKYLABS projects ever created for X-Plane: The VSKYLABS Northrop M2-F2. The project itself was initially developed for X-Plane 9 about 10(!) years ago...

    Earlier this year, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spaceship completed the first-ever fully-crewed spaceflight. It is quite fascinating to see how the 60's/70's lifting bodies concept evolved throughout the decades.

    Video of Virgin Galactic flight is available here:

    Stay tuned!

    Source
