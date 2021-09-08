Update From IndiaFoxtEcho On MSFS 2020 MB-339

The next update of the MB-339 is on short final, but we still need a couple of days for testing.

We apologize for the delay, but the recent updates of MSFS and the fact that we had to reorganize the internal code (to support joypad interaction for the XBox release) was way more labor intensive (and frankly annoying) than what we had originally envisioned.