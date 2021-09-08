  • Update From IndiaFoxtEcho On MSFS 2020 MB-339

    Update From IndiaFoxtEcho On MSFS 2020 MB-339

    The next update of the MB-339 is on short final, but we still need a couple of days for testing.

    We apologize for the delay, but the recent updates of MSFS and the fact that we had to reorganize the internal code (to support joypad interaction for the XBox release) was way more labor intensive (and frankly annoying) than what we had originally envisioned.

    • Fixed glitch causing heat blur effect to disappear in certain conditions
    • Internal reorganization of 3D models (nodes and hierarchy)
    • Added high altitude contrail effect
    • Added Sim Update V landing special effects
    • Redone ADI and backup ADI animation
    • Repackaged to Sim Update V standards
    • Improved fuel flow indications, consumption and range
    • Minor improvements to flight model
    • Implemented Sim Update V cockpit interface (necessary for XBox)
    • Restored Mouse Drag functionality on many controls
    • Fixed several minor glitches in virtual cockpit model
    • Fixed several minor glitches in external models
    • Copilot figure is now optional: will disappear if copilot weight is set to 70lbs or less
    • Added backup ADI setting and mouse area
    • Added Marker Sensitivity Switch
    • Added several animations in the cockpit (cosmetic only, may receive proper implementation in future)
    • Added smoke system

    We also plan to have white/colored smoke option, as well as functional external tanks for the A models.

    We know that some of you are not yet happy with the sound package - unfortunately we could not get much better samples from the real world aircraft so far, so this will come at a later stage.

    Fingers crossed, the update will be released in the next few days.

