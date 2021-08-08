  • Jonx Announces Gee Bee R3 Special Almost Finished

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-08-2021 03:13 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Jonx Announces Gee Bee R3 Special Almost Finished

    Alright Gee Bee R3 Special fans and fanatics! The time has come and the release is just around the corner. Once our partner makes it official, we will announce our distribution method, release date, and purchase price. As debated earlier, we have decided she will be a low-cost payware aircraft. Not much can be said yet, but our partner is giving us a very exciting opportunity.

    Jonx Announces Gee Bee R3 Special Almost Finished

    This will be the last round of update photos before release. Got Gravel, 270 Inc, and myself have spend hundreds of hours to bring you this little animal. The latest version (Private Beta V16) highlights the Gee Bee R3 with a full feature list. Biggest changes were Flight Model, Effects, XML Animation Work, Dashboard Redesign, and of course Texture work! We are extremely happy with her current pre-release state, and are buttoning her up for release as we speak. Enjoy this final preview and thank you to any developers and testers that helped drastically with this project.

    Jonx Announces Gee Bee R3 Special Almost Finished

    Jonx Announces Gee Bee R3 Special Almost Finished

    Credits:

    • Jonx (MSFS Model Developer)
    • Got Gravel (Flight Model Developer)
    • TwoSeventyInc (Texture/Livery Artist)
    • PMS50 (GTN 750 Mod)

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: gee bee, jonx

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ColR1948

    Mysterious Flying Carpet.

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    Spotted this while crossing the Atlantic at N52* 56.83 / W11* 29.23 a strange square, nothing showing on the map view. Col.

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Time to worry!

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    I suspect you might worry if you get diverted to this airport?

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 03:41 PM Go to last post
    amberdog1

    plane bouncing on taxiway

    Thread Starter: amberdog1

    I'm flying the skyspirt 2011 AF1 747-800 and the plane bounces at the parking/gate and while taxing. I have tried to change the settings on graphics...

    Last Post By: mikeandpatty Today, 03:40 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Airport Apron Lightiing

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Hi. Is there any way to improve airport apron lighting at night? Currently, with most airports I've looked at it's non existent. I can't find my...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 03:37 PM Go to last post