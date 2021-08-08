Jonx Announces Gee Bee R3 Special Almost Finished

Alright Gee Bee R3 Special fans and fanatics! The time has come and the release is just around the corner. Once our partner makes it official, we will announce our distribution method, release date, and purchase price. As debated earlier, we have decided she will be a low-cost payware aircraft. Not much can be said yet, but our partner is giving us a very exciting opportunity.

This will be the last round of update photos before release. Got Gravel, 270 Inc, and myself have spend hundreds of hours to bring you this little animal. The latest version (Private Beta V16) highlights the Gee Bee R3 with a full feature list. Biggest changes were Flight Model, Effects, XML Animation Work, Dashboard Redesign, and of course Texture work! We are extremely happy with her current pre-release state, and are buttoning her up for release as we speak. Enjoy this final preview and thank you to any developers and testers that helped drastically with this project.

Credits:

Jonx (MSFS Model Developer)

Got Gravel (Flight Model Developer)

TwoSeventyInc (Texture/Livery Artist)

PMS50 (GTN 750 Mod)

Source