AG Sim - Wangen-Lachen LSPV Airfield for MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Wangen-Lachen Airfield is a private airfield near the Lake of Zurich.

    The Airport is in the Franzrüti area, municipality of Wangen, It’s surrounded by the Nuoler Ried nature reserve. Airfield is just north of the fabulous Alps and there are air tours that you can join in the airfield. Also there is a small restaurant and you can have amazing lunch while you watch arriving/departing aircraft. The Swiss Air Force’s Patrouille Suisse aerobatic team regularly exercises above the airfield.

    The airfield is perfect for sightseeing flights. The Glarus Alps, beautiful Lake of Zurich and complete nature. Seaplane hangar of the airfield is included too.

    What to expect about Wangen-Lachen Airfield for MSFS by AG Sim?

    • 3D buildings created with details
    • 8192×8192 textures
    • Ground texture renewed
    • Vegetation around airfield
    • 4 season compatible
    • Seaplane hangar and apron
    • Animated windsock
    • Static cars and boats
    • Night lightning
    • Helipad (Parking 99 and 98)
    • Fair price for everyone

