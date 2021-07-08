DCS Presents F-16C Viper Roadmap

DCS: F-16C Viper roadmap is now planned until the end of this year. Please note these are our current plans as of August 2021 and are subject to change.

Some features require a lot of effort and time, like HTS/HAD and AG radar, while the others are not as complex and can be completed sooner. We'll start with the highest ranked and feasible features, and continue to bring you more and more DCS: F-16C Viper functionality.

Please read the DCS: F-16C Viper RoadMap on our forum:

DCS: F-16C Viper Roadmap

