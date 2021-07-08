  • DCS Presents F-16C Viper Roadmap

    DCS Presents F-16C Viper Roadmap

    DCS: F-16C Viper roadmap is now planned until the end of this year. Please note these are our current plans as of August 2021 and are subject to change.

    Some features require a lot of effort and time, like HTS/HAD and AG radar, while the others are not as complex and can be completed sooner. We'll start with the highest ranked and feasible features, and continue to bring you more and more DCS: F-16C Viper functionality.

    Please read the DCS: F-16C Viper RoadMap on our forum:

    DCS: F-16C Viper Roadmap

    Source

    If you're an FSX or FS2004 simmer and like the look of the F-16, why not head on over to our very own file library and check out these excellent freeware offerings by Kirk Olsson and David Robles:

    FSX F16C Complete Package: kirk_olsson_f16_fsx.zip
    FS2004 Lockheed Martin F-16: usviper.zip

