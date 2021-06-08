  • FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-06-2021 05:06 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

    Let's peek into future and see how the modern La Guardia airport will look like after all construction and redesign phase is over in around 2023.

    We designed this airport based on the plans and renderings of the new terminals using 4K textures and highly detailed 3D models.

    SAM compatible.

    FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

    KLGA is the #1 gateway and third busiest airport serving New York City. Among pilots, this airport is referred to as "USS LaGuardia", due to the runways being short and surrounded by water, thus giving the feel of landing on an aircraft carrier. Therefore a reconstruction plan commenced in 2016 that is completely replacing the existing airport which is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

    FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • High detail models
    • Detailed satellite imagery surrounding the airport
    • Auto gate animated jetways (free SAM plugin required)
    • Highly detailed textures with reflections and night lighting
    • 3D grass
    • 4K asphalt and concrete ground textures that cover the entire airport

    FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

    FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

    Purchase FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills trinidad uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    g7rta

    Hotfix 2 now available apparently

    Thread Starter: g7rta

    I’m getting “a mandatory update is available - please update via the store” but the store isn’t bringing up the update. I’ve tried...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 06:26 PM Go to last post
    bosco555

    Boeing TC45 Goshoawk Issue By Dino Cattaneo

    Thread Starter: bosco555

    Hi all and sorry if this was posted before. I downloaded the above and installed it per instructions. However, cockpit views are transparent....

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 06:14 PM Go to last post
    mattsmith28

    Msfs 2020 help

    Thread Starter: mattsmith28

    Would this run msfs2020? AMD A10 7700K APU Quad Core @ 3.40GHz + Radeon R7 Graphics Gigabyte GA-F2A78M-DS2 FM2+ Motherboard 12GB DDR3 RAM If...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 05:52 PM Go to last post
    SSP76

    Saving flights

    Thread Starter: SSP76

    Having difficulty in saving and reloading saved flights. A saved flight started from the beginning not at the location it was saved. In addition...

    Last Post By: inky160 Today, 04:38 PM Go to last post