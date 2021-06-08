FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11

Let's peek into future and see how the modern La Guardia airport will look like after all construction and redesign phase is over in around 2023.

We designed this airport based on the plans and renderings of the new terminals using 4K textures and highly detailed 3D models.

SAM compatible.

KLGA is the #1 gateway and third busiest airport serving New York City. Among pilots, this airport is referred to as "USS LaGuardia", due to the runways being short and surrounded by water, thus giving the feel of landing on an aircraft carrier. Therefore a reconstruction plan commenced in 2016 that is completely replacing the existing airport which is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

Features

High detail models

Detailed satellite imagery surrounding the airport

Auto gate animated jetways (free SAM plugin required)

Highly detailed textures with reflections and night lighting

3D grass

4K asphalt and concrete ground textures that cover the entire airport

Purchase FeelThere - KLGA - La Guardia Intl Airport 2023 for X-Plane 11