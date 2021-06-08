FeelThere - TIST - St Thomas Virgin Islands for X-Plane 11

TIST public airport located west of the central business district on the island of St. Thomas. It is currently the largest international airport in the United States Virgin Islands and one of the busiest hubs in the eastern Caribbean, our favorite at FeelThere.

The airport operates one main runway, 7,000 ft by 150 ft (2,134 m by 46 m) long.

Featuring two departure areas and 11 gates, the airport is fairly easy to navigate and services major international airlines, including American, Delta, JetBlue, Spirit, and United.

Interesting Facts

The airport was originally known as Bourne Field and was an airfield for the U.S. military. The Virgin Islands took ownership of the airport after World War Two. The original terminal was first built in the 1940s and called the Harry S. Truman Airport. In 1984, the airport was renamed after the second elected governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands--Cyril E. King.

Cyril E. King’s runway was expanded from 4,200-feet to 7,000-feet in 1992, making it one of the largest deep-water runways in the Caribbean.

Features

High detail models

Detailed satellite imagery surrounding covering the island

Beautiful and highly detailed textures with reflections and night lighting

3D grass and environment

Custom ground lines, buildings

