  • Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 3 for MSFS 2020

    Neil's Tours - Westwood Walks Vol 3 for MSFS 2020

    Surely there is no other place in England like The Lake District. Here in such a small compact area surely lies the Jewel of the English Crown. So many mountains and fells, a lifetimes work to map them. Alfred Wainwright did his utmost by writing 7 volumes of guide books. I in my own little way am going to try and show you that same beauty from a slightly different perspective. In truth I don’t suppose there are many days you can fly up here in a microlight due mainly to the winds on top of the mountains I think we’d tend to go backwards at times.

    A number of years ago I started to show you the beauty with my Flying Bike Tour in 2004 but graphics have improved since then and will no doubt continue doing so in the future. Many guide books have been written about the lakes even long before Wainwright first visiting The Lake District. The first I think was written in the mid 1700’s. William Wordsworth wrote quite a few guide books himself but then complained when there were too many visitors! The best known today are the 7 volumes of Wainwright’s Guide Books. Today thanks to computers I myself have the capability to give people around the World some idea of what The Lake District has to offer and together we can learn as much as we can. It is very difficult to compartmentalise The Lake District so we will occasionally re-cross footpaths from different directions but that will just add to our knowledge as we learn together.

    Welcome to Volume 3!

    There really is no other place in the British Isles like the English Lake District and for anyone who uses MSFS 2020 and would like to visit the area at sometime in the future thanks to the excellent Bing maps this is now possible and there is no better guide book available on the planet!

    Wainwright spent his whole life walking and writing about these hills and mountains, it was he that gave me the inspiration to write these guides, but personally I find it much easier to actually fly them, definitely the best way to view these mountains. I recommend the Nemeth design 103 which is ideal for our type of slow visual flying. Even Wainwright said "I hope when I die there is some kind of heaven, imagine flapping your wings around Great Gable".

    I have also created a few fictional airfields (and they are literally fields) for us to operate from and I am starting our journey on the Eastern/Northern Fells. We will explore the area around the well known town of Grasmere, where we have our fictional field. I will introduce you to some of the walks available in the area and show you sights like "The Lion & the Lamb", a rock structure that looks just like it (from a certain angle).

    A good days walk is anything from 3-12 hours hard graft and you have to be fairly fit. We can cover the same area by air and see much more in 12-15 minutes and that's not rushing so if you fancy viewing the Lake District as never before try Westwood Walks Vol. 1 and 2. When all the volumes are complete you will probably know as much about the hills as the great man himself.

